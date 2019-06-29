Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank and Faith Salie. And here again...

KURTIS: ...Is your host at The Mann in Philadelphia, Pa., Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you so much.

SAGAL: In just a minute, my father gives Bill Kurtis's performance five stars in our Listener Limerick Challenge.

SAGAL: If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Paula, a new start-up in Canada is the first ever to provide marijuana specially formulated for whom?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Toddlers.

SAGAL: No.

SAGAL: Well...

POUNDSTONE: No, give me a hint, Peter. I got it. I got it. Just give me one hint, and I'm on it.

SAGAL: Well, you can lead one to water, and it's definitely...

SAGAL: ...Going to want to take a drink because it has terrible cottonmouth.

POUNDSTONE: It's for horses?

SAGAL: For horses.

POUNDSTONE: Why?

SAGAL: Why not?

SAGAL: For the first time in history, we're finally going to hear the words, oh, my God, you know what would be so good right now? Oats.

SAGAL: A company called CannaHorse is making weed products for horses, even though there's nothing worse than, like, a white horse who thinks dreads in its mane are OK.

SAGAL: The people at CannaHorse say this is for medicinal purposes. But then again, that's what your 22-year-old cousin with glaucoma says.

SAGAL: Horses everywhere hear this news, and they're like, great, great, could've used this the day you nailed my shoes on.

FAITH SALIE: Is this making them high?

SAGAL: How can you tell?

LUKE BURBANK: Here's how you know...

SAGAL: I gave it some pot. It's standing there. It's just chewing grass.

BURBANK: No.

SAGAL: I don't know.

BURBANK: Here's how you know...

SALIE: I mean...

BURBANK: ...You show up at a kid's birthday party, and the pony is talking about how weird hooves are...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: ...And...

SALIE: But...

BURBANK: ...Kubrick movies.

SAGAL: Anyway, I'm really excited for the Kentucky Derby to take four days next year.

SAGAL: There is a problem, of course, with giving horses weed. Every time something blows their mind, and they go whoa, they stop.

POUNDSTONE: That just doesn't seem right...

SAGAL: It does seem weird...

POUNDSTONE: ...You know what I mean?

SAGAL: ...That, like, horses would be the last animals we want to make into slackers.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Let's go for a ride.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. Yeah.

SALIE: Yeah, I just have this image of all these high horses standing around a merry-go-round just being like, whoa.

POUNDSTONE: You know, when I was a kid, my mother would say you get off your high horse. I would think to myself...

POUNDSTONE: You know, I would think to myself, what the hell is a high horse?

BURBANK: Yeah.

SAGAL: Now you know.

POUNDSTONE: You know...

SALIE: Now you know.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Man, she was ahead of her time.

SAGAL: My mother was Nostradamus.

SAGAL: Paula, we all know seals can do neat things, like balance a ball and clap their fins. But this week, we learned that scientists in Scotland have been hard at work teaching seals how to do what?

POUNDSTONE: And this, given the health care crisis and the crisis at the border and the crisis in our democracy, is a huge breakthrough. They can sing rock 'n' roll songs, I think.

SAGAL: They can sing, yes.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Very good.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, so this is well...

POUNDSTONE: This is science time well-used. What person on the planet will not benefit...

POUNDSTONE: ...From this?

SALIE: Are the seals - do we know what music?

SAGAL: Yes, we do.

SALIE: Oh, tell us.

SAGAL: So researchers in Scotland worked with Zola, the seal...

POUNDSTONE: I love...

SAGAL: ...For years.

POUNDSTONE: ...Zola.

POUNDSTONE: No, I have, like, three Zola albums. And...

SALIE: J'accuse. And what are the other ones?

POUNDSTONE: One of them is I just don't care anymore. That's one. I love that. And then there's a rap one.

POUNDSTONE: It's Kendrick Lamar...

SALIE: So what did...

POUNDSTONE: ...And a seal.

SALIE: What did Zola learn?

POUNDSTONE: Sorry.

SAGAL: Zola learned "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" and the "Star Wars" theme song, proving seals will do literally anything for a fish, including selling out and doing covers. But it's pretty amazing. So this...

SAGAL: She - they taught her the theme to "Star Wars," and we want to show you. So first, of course, this is the real theme to "Star Wars."

POUNDSTONE: Boy, that seal is good.

SAGAL: It brings back the thrill of hearing it for the first time you saw it.

BURBANK: Do you really think a public radio crowd needed you to remind them the theme to "Star Wars"?

SAGAL: Anyway, so that was the real one, obviously. Here is Zola, the singing seal.

SAGAL: Exactly the same.

POUNDSTONE: This cost...

BURBANK: Oh, yeah.

POUNDSTONE: This...

SALIE: That was a kazoo.

SAGAL: That was a seal named Zola.

POUNDSTONE: This cost literally millions of fish.

SAGAL: To get that.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. You know what?

SAGAL: What?

POUNDSTONE: The only possible way that this experiment or training, or whatever you want to call it - this project - could have any value at all if they - is if they taught it the "Jaws" theme...

POUNDSTONE: ...So that when you're in the water and a, you know, great white was coming up near you, you know (imitating seal barking "Jaws" theme).

POUNDSTONE: And then you would know, you know, let's get out of here.

SAGAL: The other seals would be like...

POUNDSTONE: ...What was that? Was that, like, a teacher from a "Peanuts" cartoon? What was that?

