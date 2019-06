G20 Summit: Trump, Xi Agree To Renew Trade Talks President Trump is in South Korea Saturday to meet with President Moon Jae-in. But his Asia trip is also marked by a potential visit to the Demilitarized Zone and a ceasefire on tariffs with China.

G20 Summit: Trump, Xi Agree To Renew Trade Talks

President Trump is in South Korea Saturday to meet with President Moon Jae-in. But his Asia trip is also marked by a potential visit to the Demilitarized Zone and a ceasefire on tariffs with China.

Friday, June 28th, 2019