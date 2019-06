France Suffers In Historic Heatwave France has been blazing this week. It recorded its highest temperature ever on Friday, 113 degrees. But temperature records have been rising all over the country, including in Deauville, Normandy.

France has been blazing this week. It recorded its highest temperature ever on Friday, 113 degrees. But temperature records have been rising all over the country, including in Deauville, Normandy.