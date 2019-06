A Former Child Interned Protests Against Detention Of Migrant Children Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Chizu Omori, who was forced as a child to move to an internment camp for Japanese-Americans. She's now protesting detention of immigrant children in the U.S.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Chizu Omori, who was forced as a child to move to an internment camp for Japanese-Americans. She's now protesting detention of immigrant children in the U.S.
Friday, June 28th, 2019
Listen · 13:54