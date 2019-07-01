Educators: Have You Used Restraint And Seclusion In School? Tell Us About It

Enlarge this image Sam Rowe for NPR Sam Rowe for NPR

NPR is looking into the use of restraint and seclusion in schools, and we want to hear from educators who currently use, or have used, these behavior management techniques.

Restraint and seclusion might include holding a student down or secluding them in a room on their own.

Fill out the form below, or by clicking on this link. A producer at NPR may be in touch with you to hear more about your experiences for a story.

We will not publish your name or responses without your permission.

If you're not an educator who has used these practices, but would like to share your experiences with restraint and seclusion, please email us at npred@npr.org.