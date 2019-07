How Long Will The Current U.S. Economic Expansion Continue? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution, about the end of June marking the 120th month of the current economic expansion.

How Long Will The Current U.S. Economic Expansion Continue? Business How Long Will The Current U.S. Economic Expansion Continue? How Long Will The Current U.S. Economic Expansion Continue? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution, about the end of June marking the 120th month of the current economic expansion. Friday, June 28th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor