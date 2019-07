Advocates Worry About A Growing Alternative To Pre-Trial Jailing Across the country people ordered into pretrial monitoring programs must pay $30 to $450 a month — if they can't make the payments, they can be sent back to jail.

Advocates Worry About A Growing Alternative To Pre-Trial Jailing National Advocates Worry About A Growing Alternative To Pre-Trial Jailing Advocates Worry About A Growing Alternative To Pre-Trial Jailing Audio will be available later today. Across the country people ordered into pretrial monitoring programs must pay $30 to $450 a month — if they can't make the payments, they can be sent back to jail. Friday, June 28th, 2019 Listen · 13:54 13:54 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor