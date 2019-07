Walmart Bans Cake-Eating Customer Who Refused To Pay For Whole Thing A woman in Wichita Falls, Texas, entered a Walmart and ate half a cake, according to the Times Record News. At checkout, she refused to pay for the whole cake. She was banned from the store.

Walmart Bans Cake-Eating Customer Who Refused To Pay For Whole Thing Business Walmart Bans Cake-Eating Customer Who Refused To Pay For Whole Thing Walmart Bans Cake-Eating Customer Who Refused To Pay For Whole Thing Audio will be available later today. A woman in Wichita Falls, Texas, entered a Walmart and ate half a cake, according to the Times Record News. At checkout, she refused to pay for the whole cake. She was banned from the store. Monday, July 1st, 2019 Listen · 13:05 13:05 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor