LA Angels' Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies At 27

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27, the Los Angeles Angels said Monday. The team did not announce a cause of death.

Skaggs was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, police said. He was with the team in Texas to play a series against the Rangers. Monday's game has been postponed because of his death.

Skaggs was chosen by the Angels in the 2009 draft and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was reacquired by the Angels for the 2014 season and had since won 25 games.

