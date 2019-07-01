LA Angels' Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies At 27

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27, the Los Angeles Angels said Monday. The team did not announce the cause of death.

He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, police said. Skaggs was with the team in Texas to play a series against the Rangers. He was due to start for Los Angeles on Monday. The game has been postponed.

Skaggs was chosen by the Angels in the 2009 draft and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. After he was reacquired by the Angels for the 2014 season and has since won 25 games, the most recent one against the Oakland A's on Saturday.

MLB.com describes him this way: