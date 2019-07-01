LA Angels' Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies At 27

Accessibility links
Tyler Skaggs, LA Angels Pitcher, Dies At 27; Cause Not Announced The team announced his death and police in Southlake, Texas, said Skaggs had been found unresponsive in his hotel room. He had been due to start Monday's game against the Rangers.
Barbara Campbell

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. Skaggs died on Monday at age 27.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. Skaggs died on Monday at age 27.

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27, the Los Angeles Angels said Monday. The team did not announce the cause of death.

He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, police said. Skaggs was with the team in Texas to play a series against the Rangers. He was due to start for Los Angeles on Monday. The game has been postponed.

Skaggs was chosen by the Angels in the 2009 draft and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. After he was reacquired by the Angels for the 2014 season and has since won 25 games, the most recent one against the Oakland A's on Saturday.

MLB.com describes him this way:

"Affable and likable in the clubhouse, Skaggs was a leader among the pitching staff and controlled the music in the clubhouse during Spring Training. He had tattoos on his arm with the state of California and an LA logo, indicating where he grew up."