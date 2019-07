Forecasters Caution 5G Will Interfere With Gathering Weather Data Forecasters are nervous that 5G communications could interfere with collecting weather information. 5G happens to use bandwidths that include the frequency emitted by moisture in the air.

Forecasters Caution 5G Will Interfere With Gathering Weather Data Forecasters Caution 5G Will Interfere With Gathering Weather Data Forecasters Caution 5G Will Interfere With Gathering Weather Data Audio will be available later today. Forecasters are nervous that 5G communications could interfere with collecting weather information. 5G happens to use bandwidths that include the frequency emitted by moisture in the air. Monday, July 1st, 2019 Listen · 13:05 13:05 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor