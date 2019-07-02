What Could Go Wrong? A Toddler Plays With Her Mom's Phone

A mother in San Diego left a page open while shopping online and then let her daughter play with the phone. Her daughter bought a $430 couch. The mom thinks her daughter hit the checkout button.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A mother in San Diego let her toddler play with her phone. Days later, Isabella McNeil discovered her 2-year-old daughter had bought a couch. Ms. McNeil left a page open while shopping and thinks her daughter hit the checkout button. The couch cost $430. There are too many fees to return it, so NBC 7 says the mom decided to sell it online just as she bought it. Now she's waiting for some other toddler to buy it.

