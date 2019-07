Police In Hong Kong Use Tear Gas To Disperse Demonstrators Hong Kong's government headquarters has been cleared of protesters. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Bonnie Leung of Civil Human Rights Front, one of the groups that organized protests.

Monday, July 1st, 2019
Listen · 13:05 13:05
Up First
NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes.