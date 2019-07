Compromise May Be At Hand To Save A Michigan High School Benton Harbor, Michigan, has been fighting to save its high school. The state proposed shutting it down because of poor performance and rising district debts. The resulting fight has been bitter.

Compromise May Be At Hand To Save A Michigan High School National Compromise May Be At Hand To Save A Michigan High School Compromise May Be At Hand To Save A Michigan High School Audio will be available later today. Benton Harbor, Michigan, has been fighting to save its high school. The state proposed shutting it down because of poor performance and rising district debts. The resulting fight has been bitter. Monday, July 1st, 2019 Listen · 13:05 13:05 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor