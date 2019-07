Federal Agents Joked About Migrant Deaths, Propublica Reports Members of a secret Facebook group of current and former Border Patrol agents joked about migrant deaths and made derogatory comments about Latina lawmakers who planned to visit detention sites.

Federal Agents Joked About Migrant Deaths, Propublica Reports Politics Federal Agents Joked About Migrant Deaths, Propublica Reports Federal Agents Joked About Migrant Deaths, Propublica Reports Audio will be available later today. Members of a secret Facebook group of current and former Border Patrol agents joked about migrant deaths and made derogatory comments about Latina lawmakers who planned to visit detention sites. Monday, July 1st, 2019 Listen · 13:05 13:05 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor