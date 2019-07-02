Serena Williams And Andy Murray Team Up To Play Mixed Doubles At Wimbledon

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ben Curtis/AP Ben Curtis/AP

Two tennis greats are pairing for mixed doubles at Wimbledon: Serena Williams and Andy Murray will team up for the competition. Entries for the draw close Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week both players hinted at the possibility of playing together. Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray said, "I'm definitely playing in the mixed. I have got my partner – well 90 per cent sure.

"Is it Serena? Possibly. I just need to just confirm it."

Williams has dominated women's tennis, winning 23 major singles championships and 14 in women's doubles with her sister Venus.

At a news conference earlier this week, Williams fielded questions about the possibility of pairing with Murray. "His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything. To do what he's done in an era where there's so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He's actually one of the few," Williams said, according to The Associated Press.

"Above all ... he really speaks up about women's issues, no matter what," Williams continued. "You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think, above all, that is just fantastic."

Williams advanced on Tuesday at Wimbledon, beating the world No. 161, Giulia Gatto-Monticone from Italy, 6-2, 7-5. Murray is entered in men's doubles at Wimbledon with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.