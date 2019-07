The Thistle & Shamrock: Alan Reid At Swannanoa

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

Scottish singer, songwriter and former Battlefield Band member Alan Reid visits Traditional Song Week at the Swannanoa Gathering. We hear highlights from his remarkable musical encounters with Cathy Jordan, Len Graham, Sheila Kay Adams, Tony Ellis, Matt Watroba and Dr. Kathy Bullock.