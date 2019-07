'Rough Translation': A Photographer Goes Missing In Iraq When Iraqi photojournalist Kamaran Najm was kidnapped by ISIS in 2014, his journalist friends and his conservative religious family had to work together to try to find him.

'Rough Translation': A Photographer Goes Missing In Iraq

When Iraqi photojournalist Kamaran Najm was kidnapped by ISIS in 2014, his journalist friends and his conservative religious family had to work together to try to find him.

Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019
Listen · 13:11