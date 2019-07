U.S. Women Head To World Cup Final After Beating England 2-1 The top-ranked U.S. team is returning to the Women's World Cup final for a third straight time after defeating England 2-1 Tuesday. They'll take on either the Netherlands or Sweden on Sunday.

U.S. Women Head To World Cup Final After Beating England 2-1 U.S. Women Head To World Cup Final After Beating England 2-1 U.S. Women Head To World Cup Final After Beating England 2-1 Audio will be available later today. The top-ranked U.S. team is returning to the Women's World Cup final for a third straight time after defeating England 2-1 Tuesday. They'll take on either the Netherlands or Sweden on Sunday. Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 Listen · 13:11 13:11 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor