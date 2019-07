Auto Executive Icon Lee Iacocca Dies At 94 Auto industry legend Lee Iacocca, who rescued Chrysler from near-bankruptcy in the 1980s, has died at age 94.

Auto Executive Icon Lee Iacocca Dies At 94 Auto Executive Icon Lee Iacocca Dies At 94 Auto Executive Icon Lee Iacocca Dies At 94 Audio will be available later today. Auto industry legend Lee Iacocca, who rescued Chrysler from near-bankruptcy in the 1980s, has died at age 94. Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 Listen · 13:11 13:11 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor