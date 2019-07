Military Jury Acquits Navy SEAL Of Murder In War Crimes Trial A Navy SEAL was acquitted of murder Tuesday in a case that involved the killing of a 17-year-old ISIS prisoner. The jury convicted him on one charge, posing with the body of the dead prisoner.

Military Jury Acquits Navy SEAL Of Murder In War Crimes Trial Military Jury Acquits Navy SEAL Of Murder In War Crimes Trial Military Jury Acquits Navy SEAL Of Murder In War Crimes Trial Audio will be available later today. A Navy SEAL was acquitted of murder Tuesday in a case that involved the killing of a 17-year-old ISIS prisoner. The jury convicted him on one charge, posing with the body of the dead prisoner. Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 Listen · 13:11 13:11 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor