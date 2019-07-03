Hearse Driver Gets A Warning For Carpool Lane Violation

A Nevada man insists he thought he was in the clear when he drove in the carpool lane. Nevada Highway Patrol clarified that only living, breathing people count.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Every so often, we hear these stories of people trying to scam the carpool lane, the lane for cars with two or more people. Cardboard dummies are especially popular. But a Nevada man insists he thought he was in the clear. He was driving a hearse. When police pulled him over, he said, listen. There is more than one person in here. Nevada Highway Patrol clarified that only living, breathing people count and let him off with a warning.

