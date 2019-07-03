Accessibility links
Emily King, Nick Hakim, & Syd In this special episode, Sam presents a collection of interviews with musicians, featuring songs that are perfect for summer: the spacey soul-pop of Nick Hakim, the flowery, unhurried R&B of Syd and her band The Internet, and the eighties-colored pop of Emily King. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
Songs For Summer

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

In this special episode, Sam presents a collection of interviews with musicians, featuring songs that are perfect for summer: the spacey soul-pop of Nick Hakim, the flowery, unhurried R&B of Syd and her band The Internet, and the eighties-colored pop of Emily King. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

Emily King need a change of scenery to write her latest album, so she left New York City for the forest upstate. Bao Ngo/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Emily King need a change of scenery to write her latest album, so she left New York City for the forest upstate.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.