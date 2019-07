Milton Quon, Early Disney Animator, Dies At 105 We note the passing of Milton Quon who died last month at the age of 105. He was part of Disney's early team of animators that worked on films such as Dumbo and Fantasia.

Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019
Listen · 12:58