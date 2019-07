Trump Names 2 New Candidates For Federal Reserve Board President Trump has picked two more candidates for the Federal Reserve Board. One, Judy Shelton, has some unconventional views on monetary policy.

Trump Names 2 New Candidates For Federal Reserve Board Economy Trump Names 2 New Candidates For Federal Reserve Board Trump Names 2 New Candidates For Federal Reserve Board Audio will be available later today. President Trump has picked two more candidates for the Federal Reserve Board. One, Judy Shelton, has some unconventional views on monetary policy. Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 Listen · 12:58 12:58 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor