Mysterious Fireball Was Chinese Space Junk

People in Florida reported seeing a fireball in the sky. Experts say it's likely Chinese space junk.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. On Wednesday night, strange reports came from Florida - two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West of fireballs streaking through the sky. Conspiracy theorists delighted. A man called 911 to report a comet or a shooting star. It turns out the lights were probably just pieces of a Chinese rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere, space junk, beautiful, paranoia-inducing space junk.

