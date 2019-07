In Myanmar, Methamphetamine, Synthetic Drug Production Soars Think narco state and you probably think South America. But Myanmar is fast becoming the world's biggest producer of methamphetamine and synthetic drugs - making the industry the most lucrative business in Southeast Asia.

