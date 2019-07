Michigan Congressman Quits Republican Party NPR's Audie Cornish asks Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer about Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., who announced he was leaving the GOP today.

Michigan Congressman Quits Republican Party Politics Michigan Congressman Quits Republican Party Michigan Congressman Quits Republican Party Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish asks Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer about Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., who announced he was leaving the GOP today. Thursday, July 4th, 2019 Listen · 13:07 13:07 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor