To Evade U.S. Sanctions, Iranian Tankers 'Go Dark' Tankers carrying Iranian oil and gas are employing a tried and true method of masking their cargo or 'going dark' as a way to evade U.S. sanctions. Their main customer is China.

Thursday, July 4th, 2019 Listen · 13:07