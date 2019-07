The Potential For Denuclearization After Latest Trump-Kim Meeting A new poll in South Korea shows more than 60 percent of respondents think the chances of denuclearization are better after the Trump-Kim meeting at the DMZ on Sunday.

The Potential For Denuclearization After Latest Trump-Kim Meeting Asia The Potential For Denuclearization After Latest Trump-Kim Meeting The Potential For Denuclearization After Latest Trump-Kim Meeting Audio will be available later today. A new poll in South Korea shows more than 60 percent of respondents think the chances of denuclearization are better after the Trump-Kim meeting at the DMZ on Sunday. Thursday, July 4th, 2019 Listen · 13:07 13:07 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor