Sudanese Leaders Reach Power-Sharing Agreement

After months of instability, there are reports of a power-sharing agreement between Sudan's ruling military and its pro-democracy opposition. Noel King talks with reporter Halima Gikandi.

Thursday, July 4th, 2019

Listen · 13:07 13:07

Up First

NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes.