Southern California Hit With Another Big Earthquake Friday Night

Southern California was hit by another big earthquake at 8:19 p.m. local time Friday. Initial reports said it was magnitude 7.1, but that was later lowered to 6.9.

It was centered near the same Mojave Desert site as the 6.4 quake on Thursday, near the town of Ridgecrest.

There are no immediate reports on damage or injuries in the Friday night quake. Few injuries were reported from the Thursday event, although broken gas lines caused two house fires.

Geologist Lucy Jones went with new terminology — changing the description of Thursday's quake to a foreshock in light of the larger one.

The rolling was felt throughout the region.

This story will be updated.