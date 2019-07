World Cup Finals Preview NPR's Renee Montagne talks to Briana Scurry, a retired soccer goalie for the U.S. women's national team, about the World Cup finals on Sunday.

World Cup Finals Preview Sports World Cup Finals Preview World Cup Finals Preview Audio will be available later today. NPR's Renee Montagne talks to Briana Scurry, a retired soccer goalie for the U.S. women's national team, about the World Cup finals on Sunday. Friday, July 5th, 2019 Listen · 13:01 13:01 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor