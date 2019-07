Aftershocks Rattle Southern California Following 2 Quakes California is recovering from a pair of the strongest earthquakes in two decades. Seismologists say the region can expect to continue to be hit by strong aftershocks for some time to come.

Aftershocks Rattle Southern California Following 2 Quakes

California is recovering from a pair of the strongest earthquakes in two decades. Seismologists say the region can expect to continue to be hit by strong aftershocks for some time to come.

Friday, July 5th, 2019