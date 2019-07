To Build Resilience, Puerto Rico Communities Embrace Grassroots Partnerships Across Puerto Rico, communities have partnered with foundations and charities to become more resilient against future natural disasters.

To Build Resilience, Puerto Rico Communities Embrace Grassroots Partnerships To Build Resilience, Puerto Rico Communities Embrace Grassroots Partnerships To Build Resilience, Puerto Rico Communities Embrace Grassroots Partnerships Audio will be available later today. Across Puerto Rico, communities have partnered with foundations and charities to become more resilient against future natural disasters. Friday, July 5th, 2019 Listen · 13:01 13:01 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor