Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination Against Puerto Ricans Seeking Georgia Drivers License NPR's Michel Martin talks with Gerry Weber, of the Southern Center for Human Rights, about a lawsuit filed on behalf of Puerto Ricans who've experienced difficulty obtaining driver's licenses.

Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination Against Puerto Ricans Seeking Georgia Drivers License Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination Against Puerto Ricans Seeking Georgia Drivers License Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination Against Puerto Ricans Seeking Georgia Drivers License Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with Gerry Weber, of the Southern Center for Human Rights, about a lawsuit filed on behalf of Puerto Ricans who've experienced difficulty obtaining driver's licenses. Friday, July 5th, 2019 Listen · 13:01 13:01 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor