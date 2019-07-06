Tell NPR What You're Listening To This Summer

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today, we hope you're enjoying this Fourth of July weekend. So tell us, have you picked your go-to summer song?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SCHOOL'S OUT")

ALICE COOPER: (Singing) School's out for summer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOT STUFF")

DONNA SUMMER: (Singing) Hot stuff, hot love.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FIGHT THE POWER")

PUBLIC ENEMY: (Rapping) 1989 the number, another summer. Sound of the funky drummer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUMMERTIME")

DJ JAZZY JEFF AND THE FRESH PRINCE: (Vocalizing).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SMOOTH")

ROB THOMAS: (Singing) Man, it's a hot one, like seven inches from the midday sun.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CRAZY IN LOVE")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Got me looking so crazy right now. Your love's got me looking so crazy right now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DESPACITO")

LUIS FONSI: (Singing in Spanish).

MARTIN: Excuse us, we were just taking a few minutes to relive some hits from summers past. So we'd like to know what songs you think are defining this summer. Do you already have a favorite? What are you playing to get the party started at the cookout? Let us know via Twitter. Our handle is @npratc. And you can use the hashtag #summersong2019.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DESPACITO")

DADDY YANKEE: (Rapping in Spanish).

