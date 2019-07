Ridgecrest Residents Fear Aftershocks Some Ridgecrest, Calif., residents are sleeping in their cars for fear of powerful aftershocks following the region's biggest earthquake in 20 years.

Ridgecrest Residents Fear Aftershocks National Ridgecrest Residents Fear Aftershocks Ridgecrest Residents Fear Aftershocks Audio will be available later today. Some Ridgecrest, Calif., residents are sleeping in their cars for fear of powerful aftershocks following the region's biggest earthquake in 20 years. Friday, July 5th, 2019 Listen · 13:01 13:01 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor