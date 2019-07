Record-Breaking Rainfall Limits Harvest For Midwest Farmers Rain delayed planting season for soybean and corn farmers in Ohio. Kris Swartz of Perrysburg tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro he was unable to plant most of his acres this year.

Record-Breaking Rainfall Limits Harvest For Midwest Farmers Food Record-Breaking Rainfall Limits Harvest For Midwest Farmers Record-Breaking Rainfall Limits Harvest For Midwest Farmers Audio will be available later today. Rain delayed planting season for soybean and corn farmers in Ohio. Kris Swartz of Perrysburg tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro he was unable to plant most of his acres this year. Friday, July 5th, 2019 Listen · 13:01 13:01 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor