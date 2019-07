Biden Sorry For 'Pain' His Comments On Segregationist Senators Caused Joe Biden has apologized for remarks he made about segregationists that caused a high-profile rift with a Democratic presidential rival. He's also defending his civil rights record with black voters.

Joe Biden has apologized for remarks he made about segregationists that caused a high-profile rift with a Democratic presidential rival. He's also defending his civil rights record with black voters. Friday, July 5th, 2019