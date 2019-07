Financier Taken Into Federal Custody On Allegations Of Sex Trafficking Hedge Fund Manager Jeffrey Epstein is due in a New York courtroom Monday after being arrested over the weekend. A source tells NPR that Epstein is facing allegations of sex trafficking.

