Germany's Largest Bank Announces Enormous Restructuring Deutsche Bank says it is setting up what's called a "bad bank," to rope off its bad investments from good ones. And, it is also cutting 18,000 jobs and shaking up senior management.

Germany's Largest Bank Announces Enormous Restructuring Deutsche Bank says it is setting up what's called a "bad bank," to rope off its bad investments from good ones. And, it is also cutting 18,000 jobs and shaking up senior management. Friday, July 5th, 2019