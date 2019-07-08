Greek Voters Welcome Centrist Government, Reject Leftists, Amid Long Financial Crisis

Greeks elected a conservative party led by the scion of a powerful political dynasty in national elections on Sunday, a rejection of the country's left-wing government seen as being too slow in improving the economy after a long financial crisis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis's win for the center-right New Democracy party, which has been a fixture of Greek politics for decades, cuts against a recent trend of Europeans favoring populist nationalist parties and euroskeptic candidates.

Just a few years ago, Greeks blamed New Democracy for bankrupting the country. Nearly a decade ago, Greece declared it was deeply in debt and was shut out of international markets, forcing it to seek bailout loans from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. In exchange for those loans, the EU and IMF enforced punishing spending cuts and tax hikes that pushed the Greek economy into a depression. The rest of the world portrayed Greeks either as lazy spendthrifts or impoverished victims.

As Greeks punished centrist establishment parties for this international humiliation, they gravitated toward a once-obscure leftist party, Syriza, run by a charismatic young activist, Alexis Tsipras.

Tsipras, a former engineer, and Syriza won elections in 2015 on the promise that they would end dynastic politics and endemic corruption and stand up to the EU, which Tsipras declared was bullying Greece. But Syriza soon caved into EU demands for more austerity and oversight.

This is the first election since Greece came out of three international bailouts.

Greek voters punished Tsipras, 44, for taking too long to re-start the country's troubled economy. Some are also angry at him for agreeing to a name-change deal with north Macedonia. (Many Greeks insist that the name "Macedonia" belongs to Greece.) But the Macedonia deal and a willingness to negotiate with EU leaders also won praise for Tsipras, on the international stage.

Tsipras called snap elections hoping to drum up support for the Syriza party after its poor showing in elections for the European parliament in May.

Instead, they opted for New Democracy and its leader Mitsotakis, 51, a Harvard-educated former banker and McKinsey & Company consultant who is offering a re-booted version of establishment politics but "with transparency and meritocracy," as he told supporters Sunday night. He's an unlikely messenger for change. His late father, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, was a former prime minister. His sister, Dora Bakoyannis, is a former foreign minister and Athens mayor. His nephew, Kostas Bakoyannis, is the mayor-elect of Athens.

Mitsotakis, who was sworn in Monday, promised he would focus first on cutting taxes and creating jobs.

"Greeks deserve better, and the time has come for us to prove it," Mitsotakis said on Monday night. He also told supporters that he wanted Greece to be strong and self-confident and that it will "claim in Europe what it deserves and not be a beggar or poor relative."

With most votes counted, Mitsotakis and his party, New Democracy, appear to have secured nearly 40 percent of the vote and 158 seats in the 300-member parliament, according to the Greek interior ministry. Syriza won 32 percent of the vote.

Former Syriza finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, an economist and international media darling, won a seat in parliament as part of MeRA25, the Greek wing of his pan-European party, DiEM25.

Meanwhile, the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, which also rose from obscurity during the crisis, did not win enough seats to return to parliament which it first entered in 2012, using violent messages against migrants and enemies of the Greek state. Its members are currently standing trial on charges including murder and money laundering.