Wealthy Financier Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Sex Trafficking Of Minors

Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein is being charged with sex trafficking of minors and paying victims to recruit other underage girls. Federal prosecutors say Epstein created a network that allowed him to sexually abuse dozens of underage victims.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York announced two counts against Epstein on Monday morning. He is charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking, according to the indictment.

Epstein, 66, was arrested Saturday and taken into custody when his plane landed from an international flight.

As NPR's James Doubek reported Sunday, "Under a controversial plea deal reached in 2007 with Alex Acosta, who was the U.S. attorney in Miami at the time, Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution and avoided more serious federal charges relating to allegations of molesting dozens of young girls."