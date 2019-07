Law Enforcement Agencies Face Questions For Using DMV Databases For Facial Recognition NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with ACLU Vermont Attorney James Diaz about documents obtained by the Georgetown Law Center and The Washington Post that show ICE uses driver licenses for facial recognition.

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with ACLU Vermont Attorney James Diaz about documents obtained by the Georgetown Law Center and The Washington Post that show ICE uses driver licenses for facial recognition.

Monday, July 8th, 2019