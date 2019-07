Kevin Spacey Accuser Invokes 5Th Amendment On Witness Stand The man who has accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him in a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts, three years ago has decided to stop testifying. The decision is a blow to the prosecution's case.

Kevin Spacey Accuser Invokes 5Th Amendment On Witness Stand Kevin Spacey Accuser Invokes 5Th Amendment On Witness Stand Kevin Spacey Accuser Invokes 5Th Amendment On Witness Stand Audio will be available later today. The man who has accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him in a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts, three years ago has decided to stop testifying. The decision is a blow to the prosecution's case. Monday, July 8th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor