ICE Uses Facial Recognition To Go Through Driver's Licenses, Researchers Say FBI and ICE agents used driver's license databases to scan millions of Americans' faces without consent, according to researchers at Georgetown University Law Center. Privacy issues have been raised.

FBI and ICE agents used driver's license databases to scan millions of Americans' faces without consent, according to researchers at Georgetown University Law Center. Privacy issues have been raised. Monday, July 8th, 2019