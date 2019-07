Milwaukee's Racing Sausages Start A Trend At Major League Ballparks Nearly two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams have had some form of mascot race. It all started with the Milwaukee Brewers' Racing Sausages in the early 1990s.

Milwaukee's Racing Sausages Start A Trend At Major League Ballparks Milwaukee's Racing Sausages Start A Trend At Major League Ballparks Milwaukee's Racing Sausages Start A Trend At Major League Ballparks Audio will be available later today. Nearly two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams have had some form of mascot race. It all started with the Milwaukee Brewers' Racing Sausages in the early 1990s. Monday, July 8th, 2019 Listen · 13:20 13:20 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor