Swiss Military Aerial Display Team Misses Planned Celebration

The aerial team planned to honor a pioneer of early flight — the first person to fly both directions over the Alps. But the wrong map coordinates sent them over a yodeling festival instead.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The U.S. military does flyovers, as many saw July 4. So does an aerial display team from Switzerland's military. The pilots planned to fly over a Swiss town to honor a pioneer of early flight, the first person to fly both directions over the Alps. But the pilots got the wrong map coordinates. They flew over the wrong Swiss town and the wrong celebration. The jets roared over the Northwest Yodeling Festival.

