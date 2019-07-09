Ross Perot, Billionaire Businessman And Former Presidential Candidate, Dies At 89

Ross Perot, the colorful Texas billionaire businessman who twice ran for president, died early Tuesday at his home in Dallas. He was 89.

Perot, who had battled leukemia, was surrounded by family members when he died, his family said in a statement.

"In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action," the statement read. "A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors."

Perot ran as an independent for president in 1992, with the campaign slogan "Ross for Boss." He won nearly 19 percent of the popular vote in the race that was ultimately won by Bill Clinton. Perot ran again in 1996, garnering more than 8 percent of the popular vote.

He made his fortune in the tech industry, founding Electronic Data Systems in 1962 and Perot Systems in 1988.